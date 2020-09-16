Evacuations downgraded, Echo Mountain Fire 40% contained

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As crews further contain the Echo Mountain Fire Complex in Lincoln County, some evacuation levels have been downgraded.

All current Level 2 evacuations have been cleared, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday morning. The current Level 3 evacuation area remains in place, aside from the Highway 101/18 interchange and the residences between milepost 0 and 5 — that area has now been downgraded to a Level 2. ODOT has reopened Highway 18, but expect some delays at this time.

Lincoln County residents living in the newly downgrade Level 2 area can return to their homes and business at this time, officials said. Be sure to do a safety check once upon returning home.

The Echo Mountain Fire, which began on September 7, has burned approximately 2,552 acres. As of Wednesday morning, it was 40% contained. The cause remains under investigation.

Crews battling the Echo Mountain Fire in Lincoln County completed the control line around the blaze, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry on Tuesday. Officials said the completion allows firefighters to shift their focus to mopping up and removing hazardous snags.

Wet weather that had been in the forecast did not provide crews with as much assistance as anticipated. The western edge of the fire only got a “few 100ths of an inch,” according to officials.