Marion Co officials to update Lionshead, Beachie Creek fires

The Lionshead and Beachie Creek fires are the 2 biggest in the Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Marion County officials are expected to provide an update on the continuing battles against the Lionshead and Beachie Creek fires at a Wednesday morning commission meeting.

The update will begin following their regularly scheduled commission meeting at 9 a.m. KOIN.com will continue to follow these developments.

Officials held a virtual community meeting on the Beachie Creek Fire Tuesday night on Facebook that lasted about 35 minutes. Other updates were posted to the Lionshead Fire Facebook page.

The Lionshead and Beachie Creek fires remain the 2 biggest wildfires burning in Oregon, combining to torch nearly 400,000 acres of land mostly in Marion and Linn counties.

The Lionshead Fire now has consumed 203,420 acres and is 15% contained. Officials said this fire “has heavily impacted several communities in the Santiam drainage and Breitenbush area including the loss of 264 resident homes in Detroit, OR.”

The Beachie Creek Fire is 192,805 acres and is 46% contained officials said. “There is heat around Rock Creek, and crews are securing that area. The North Fork area remains closed and structural firefighter crews are there conducting additional protection and safety work,” officials said.

Evacuation levels

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the evacuation levels remain unchanged since Monday:

Level 3 – “Go”

Detroit

Idanha

Breitenbush

North Fork Road east of Pioneer Road SE.

Hwy 22 east of Mile Post 32.5

Level 2 – “Be Set”

Hwy 22 from Mile Post 16.5 to Mile Post 32.5

Lyons

Mehama

Mill City

Gates

Fernridge Rd west of Shellburg Creek Rd to Basil Hill

Crooked Finger Rd S of Hazelnut Ridge Rd

North Fork Road to Pioneer Road, including Kubin Road SE

Pioneer Road SE to Hwy 22, including Hudel Road SE and Taylor Park Road

Level 1 – “Ready”