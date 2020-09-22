Lionshead, Beachie Creek are 1-2 in Oregon wildfire size

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Lionshead and Beachie Creek fires remain the 2 biggest wildfires burning in Oregon, combining to torch nearly 400,000 acres of land mostly in Marion and Linn counties.

The Lionshead Fire “is a full suppression fire. It is 199,022 acres and 13% contained,” officials said in a late Monday update.

The Beachie Creek Fire is 192,736 acres and is 38% contained officials said. “Additional hot shot crews and Canadian firefighters are directly attacking hot spots Monday on the Beachie Creek fire.”

Al Nash, the public information officer for the Beachie Creek Fire in Marion County, said areas where the fire swept through that now appear to be burned over and safe to walk through can be deceiving.

“I think there’s a perception that a wildland fire is like building a campfire—it burns brightly for a while and then it burns completely out,” explained Nash. “It’s going to be hot for a long time and then the residual effects are going to be there honestly for months and years.”

Evacuation levels

On Monday, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced the five-mile section of Highway 22 from North Fork Road to Mill City, North Fork Road to Pioneer Road, including Kubin Road SE and Pioneer Road SE to Hwy 22, including Hudel Road SE and Taylor Park Road have all been downgraded from Level 3 to Level 2 evacuations.

Meanwhile, the section of Highway 22 from Lyons east to Gates is set to reopen to traffic. The blockade at North fork Road in Lyons will come down — letting people travel east to Gates Hill Road.

Highway 22 East will stay closed beyond that point, all the way to the Santiam Pass. North Fork Road, Pioneer Road East and Gates Hill Road will also stay closed because of hazardous conditions.

The highway is cluttered with blackened and downed trees, smoldering stumps, piles of ash and the remains of many burned up homes. It is a stark new landscape seared by fire — not all of it burned, but much of it scorched. The view from the Santiam Highway will never be the same.

Current Evacuations

Level 3 – “Go”

Detroit

Idanha

Breitenbush

North Fork Road

Pioneer Road and other roadways in this corridor

Level 2 – “Be Set”

Lyons

Mehama

Mill City

Gates

Fernridge Road west of Shellburg Creek Rd to Basil Hill

Crooked Finger Road & Moss Lane

Highway 22 at North Fork Road east to Mile Post 29

Wagner Road

Wagner Lane

Teeters Road

Gopher Lane

Jennie Road south of Hwy 22

Level 1 – “Ready”