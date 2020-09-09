LIST: Temporary shelters as wildfires rip through Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Shelters have opened up around Oregon as wildfire infernos fueled by dry winds rip through hundreds of thousands of acres across the state in a “once-in-a-generation event,” according to Gov. Kate Brown.
Clackamas County Fires
An American Red Cross temporary evacuation shelter has been established at the Clackamas County Community College in Oregon City and at Sandy High School in Sandy as the county faces four wildfires, including Beachie Creek and Lionshead:
Clackamas County Community College
196600 Molalla Ave.
Oregon City, OR 97045
Sandy High School
37400 Bell Street
Sandy, OR 97055
Chehalem Mountain/Bald Peak Fire
Temporary shelters have been established for those impacted by the Chehalem Mountain/Bald Peak Fire in Washington and Yamhill counties.
Mountainside High School
12500 SW 175th Ave
Beaverton, OR 97007
Yamhill County Fair & Rodeo grounds
2070 NE Lafayette Ave
McMinnville, OR 97128
Beachie Creek and Lionshead Fires
The Beachie Creek and Lionshead fires have devastated communities in the Santiam Canyon area. Those who evacuated further into Marion County are asked to go to the Oregon State Fairgrounds, while residents who went to Deschutes County are asked to go to the Deschutes County Fairgrounds for shelter.
Oregon State Fairgrounds
2330 17th Street NE
Salem, OR 97301
Deschutes County Fairgrounds
3800 SW Airport Way
Redmond, OR 97756
Lincoln County
Those impacted by the Echo Mountain and Kimberling Mountain Road fires are asked to go to the Chinook Winds Casino and Taft High School as temporary evacauation points.
Chinook Winds Casino
1777 NW 44th St
Lincoln City, OR 97367
Taft High School
3780 Spyglass Ridge Drive
Lincoln City, OR 97367
Lane County
The Holiday Farm Fire burning near the Eugene-Springfield metro area is triggering evacuations. People are asked to shelter at Thurston High School.
Thurston High School
333 58th Street
Springfield, OR 97478
