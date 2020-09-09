LIST: Temporary shelters as wildfires rip through Oregon

Jonathan Thompson of the Keizer, Oregon, Chamber of Commerce delivers donated bottled water on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, to the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem, which is now an evacuation center as wildfires threaten towns in Oregon. High winds kicked up wildfires across the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday, burning hundreds of thousands of acres, mostly destroying the small town of Malden in eastern Washington state and forcing evacuations and highway closures in Oregon. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Shelters have opened up around Oregon as wildfire infernos fueled by dry winds rip through hundreds of thousands of acres across the state in a “once-in-a-generation event,” according to Gov. Kate Brown.

Clackamas County Fires

An American Red Cross temporary evacuation shelter has been established at the Clackamas County Community College in Oregon City and at Sandy High School in Sandy as the county faces four wildfires, including Beachie Creek and Lionshead:

Clackamas County Community College

196600 Molalla Ave.

Oregon City, OR 97045

Sandy High School

37400 Bell Street

Sandy, OR 97055

Chehalem Mountain/Bald Peak Fire

Temporary shelters have been established for those impacted by the Chehalem Mountain/Bald Peak Fire in Washington and Yamhill counties.

Mountainside High School

12500 SW 175th Ave

Beaverton, OR 97007

Yamhill County Fair & Rodeo grounds

2070 NE Lafayette Ave

McMinnville, OR 97128

Beachie Creek and Lionshead Fires

The Beachie Creek and Lionshead fires have devastated communities in the Santiam Canyon area. Those who evacuated further into Marion County are asked to go to the Oregon State Fairgrounds, while residents who went to Deschutes County are asked to go to the Deschutes County Fairgrounds for shelter.

Oregon State Fairgrounds

2330 17th Street NE

Salem, OR 97301

Deschutes County Fairgrounds

3800 SW Airport Way

Redmond, OR 97756

Lincoln County

Those impacted by the Echo Mountain and Kimberling Mountain Road fires are asked to go to the Chinook Winds Casino and Taft High School as temporary evacauation points.

Chinook Winds Casino

1777 NW 44th St

Lincoln City, OR 97367

Taft High School

3780 Spyglass Ridge Drive

Lincoln City, OR 97367

Lane County

The Holiday Farm Fire burning near the Eugene-Springfield metro area is triggering evacuations. People are asked to shelter at Thurston High School.

Thurston High School

333 58th Street

Springfield, OR 97478

More to come.