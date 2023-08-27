PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Lookout Fire burning to the north and west of Highway 126 in the Willamette National Forest is now 21,135 acres and 16% contained the U.S. Forest Service stated on Aug. 27.

Approximately 999 firefighters are assigned to the Lookout Fire, including seven helicopter crews which have dropped more than 50,000 gallons on the fire since it ignited on Aug. 5. The Willamette National Forest states that some firefighters have shifted from the Lookout Fire to the Horse Creek Fire (100 acres) and the new lightning fire burning 5 miles southeast of the community of McKenzie Bridge known as the Pothole Fire.

The latest map of the Lookout Fire. (USFS)

“Some resources assigned to the Lookout Fire have been diverted to the Horse Creek Fire as suppressing this and other new starts are the highest priority,” the Willamette National Forest said.

Firefighters have specifically been assigned to protect homes affected by these fires. Click here for the latest evacuation levels for the Bedrock, Horse Creek and Lookout Fires. An evacuation center is set up at Westridge Middle School in Oakridge for evacuees and small pets. A large animal shelter is available at the Lane County Fairgrounds in Eugene.