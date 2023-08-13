Smoke column from the Lookout Fire in Lane County visible from Tokatee Golf Course, August 13, 2023 (Inciweb)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Lookout Fire, currently burning on the Willamette National Forest north of McKenzie Bridge, “has been growing rapidly due to the dry, windy conditions in Lane County,” Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said Sunday. “The next few days are very concerning with continued red flag conditions.”

Level 1 (get ready) and Level 2 (get set) evacuation notices are in place for homes near the fire, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. There are Red Flag Warnings posted for the region.

Because of that, Governor Tina Kotek declared the Emergency Conflagration Act to speed the mobilization of firefighters and equipment to battle the blaze, now listed at 195 acres.

The fire poses a threat greater than the capabilities of the local firefighters, Kotek determined. The state fire marshal and send firefighters and equipment to help the local firefighters with a coordinated response.

The Blue Incident Management Team from the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office will assume the unified command of the Lookout Fire, with task forces coming from around the state.