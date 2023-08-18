PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Lookout Fire, one of three burning in Lane County, has continued growing leading to evacuation orders throughout the area.

The fire, which was started by lightning on Aug. 5, grew to just over 5,500 acres Thursday and still is listed at 0% containment. According to the U.S. Forest Service, crews have been successful in preventing the fire from spreading past Forest Road 700 and in protecting the nearby communities of McKenzie Bridge.

There are evacuations in place in the area. Taylor Road, North Bank Road, all areas north of Highway 126 between Blue River Reservoir Road and Drury Lane, Mona Campground, Lookout Campground and HJ Experimental Forest headquarters are all under a Level 3 ‘Go Now’ evacuations orders.

Areas south of Highway 126 between Blue River Reservoir Road and Foley Ridge Road and Mckenzie River Driver are all under a Level 1 ‘Be Ready’ evacuation.

An evacuation center is set up at Lowell High School for evacuees from both the Lookout and Bedrock Fires.