PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Lookout Fire in Lane County crossed the 10,000-acre mark over the weekend and continues to grow, authorities said Monday morning.

As of Monday, the fire is listed at 11,174 acres and 5% contained, growing over double in size since Friday.

Authorities said that most of the fire’s spread is on the eastern side where the fire is moving downhill towards Deer Creek Road.

Crews are set to continue burning operations along the southwest corner of the fire to secure the roads there, officials said.

There are several evacuations of all levels and a full list of evacuations is available on the Lane County website.

Evacuations also extend into Linn County where there is a Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation in place for Olallie Campground, Trail Bridge Reservoir & Campground and the trails and roadways north of the Linn County line and west of Highway 126.

Lightning started the fire on Aug. 5 three miles north of the McKenzie Bridge, officials said. According to the Forest Service, as of Monday, there are 1,061 personnel fighting the fire.