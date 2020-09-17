Looters descend as fires empty Beavercreek homes

While the Johnsons were evacuated, their Nest cam caught looters at their home

BEAVERCREEK, Ore. (KOIN) — Homeowners have suffered huge losses as wildfires ravage Clackamas County but not all the damage is caused by flames.

As towns emptied out, looters moved in.

Irv Wettlaufer told KOIN 6 News his farm in Beavercreek has been in his family since 1906. Faced with impending evacuation as the Unger Fire drew near, Irv dug lines all around his property and moved his 60 head of cattle to a green field. He said the fire came within 100 yards of his home and is only standing because his neighbor, Randy Booky, stayed behind to fight it.

Tracy and Marvin Johnson live on the other side of the field. The fire burned their green house, the side of their shed and a nearly two-mile hiking trail they spent eight years and thousands of hours building.

“We just finished it, the last of it, and had our grand opening last weekend,” said Marvin. “It’s pretty sad.”

This is the before and after of a bridge they built on the hiking trail: pic.twitter.com/8yhf6odUMF — Lindsay Nadrich (@LindsayNadrich) September 17, 2020

The fire came within feet of their home but firefighters managed to save it. But while they were evacuated, someone broke into their home.

“Our Nest cam came on and told us that there was movement and we could see the lights pull up into our driveway,” said Marvin. “We saw the door open and could hear people inside the house talking.”

The Johnsons don’t think the looters took much but they were gone before police arrived. Despite the break-in, the Johnsons said they’re grateful just to have a home to come back to.