INTERACTIVE MAP: Air quality conditions in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thursday is another bad day for air quality in the Portland metro area and across Oregon as wildfires fueled by dry winds continue to rage.

However, winds have calmed in the valley, with just a breeze in the Cascade foothills, decreasing fire danger compared to Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday’s conditions.

Although winds have calmed, smoky skies and unhealthy air remains. South-southwesterly winds will continue to push the winds toward the Columbia Gorge and Eastern Oregon through the weekend, as well as keeping smoke around in the Willamette Valley and Portland metro area.

Here’s a look at the U.S. Air Quality Index’s interactive map, showing hazardous air quality conditions for those near the Santiam Canyon fires and the Holiday Farm Fire in the central Willamette Valley:

With low air quality conditions across the state, experts recommend keeping windows and doors closed. HVAC systems with fresh air intake should be set to its “recirculate mode” or have its outdoor intake damper closed. Window air conditioning units should also have a closed outdoor air damper.

