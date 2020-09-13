MAPS: Wildfires, evacuation zones around Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews are still battling wildfires across the state as hundreds of thousands of properties are under evacuation orders of some kind.
More than 1 million acres have burned in Oregon since Monday, when hot, dry and windy conditions became the foundation for historic wildland infernos.
Below are interactive maps from Oregon’s Office of Emergency Management, Clackamas County evacuations, Marion County evacuations, Washington County evacuations, Lane County evacuations and air quality maps.
Oregon OEM
Click here if the map does not appear
Clackamas County evacuation zones, wildfires
Click here if the map does not appear
Marion County evacuation zones, wildfires
Click here if the map does not appear
Washington County evacuation zones, wildfires
Click here if the map does not appear
Lane County evacuation zones, wildfires
Click here if the map does not appear
Air Quality
Click here if the map does not appear
