MAPS: Wildfires, evacuation zones around Oregon

PORTLAND, OR – SEPTEMBER 12: Heavy smoke obscures the view from Pittock Mansion on September 12, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Multiple wildfires grew by hundreds of thousands of acres this week, covering large portions of the West coast in smoke. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews are still battling wildfires across the state as hundreds of thousands of properties are under evacuation orders of some kind.

More than 1 million acres have burned in Oregon since Monday, when hot, dry and windy conditions became the foundation for historic wildland infernos.

Below are interactive maps from Oregon’s Office of Emergency Management, Clackamas County evacuations, Marion County evacuations, Washington County evacuations, Lane County evacuations and air quality maps.

Oregon OEM

Click here if the map does not appear

Clackamas County evacuation zones, wildfires

Click here if the map does not appear

Marion County evacuation zones, wildfires

Click here if the map does not appear

Washington County evacuation zones, wildfires

Click here if the map does not appear

Lane County evacuation zones, wildfires

Click here if the map does not appear

Air Quality

Click here if the map does not appear