PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Devastating wildfires have torched more than 1 million acres across Oregon since last week, killing at least 10 and forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee from their homes and hundreds of thousands to prepare to leave their property.

However, evacuation zones have been reduced for several of the major wildfires, including evacuation zones in Clackamas County, Marion County, Lincoln County and Washington County.