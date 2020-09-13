Despite evacuation downgrades, Beachie Creek Fire still a threat

A fire engine from the Idanha-Detroit Rural Fire Protection District sits on Detroit Avenue Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Detroit, Ore. The engine was destroyed on Wednesday when the Lionshead Fire over-ran the resort community of Detroit, Ore., merging with the Beachie Creek Fire. Only the post office and a market survived the fire in the town’s business district. (Mark Ylen/Albany Democrat-Herald via AP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office downgraded the evacuation statuses of some areas that had been threatened by the Beachie Creek Fire and the Lionshead Fire.

Stayton, Siblimity, Aumsville, Silverton and Mt. Angel were lowered to Level 1 “Get Set” Saturday, according to fire officials.

However, some of the areas hit hardest by the fires remain under a Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation order including Detroit, Idahna, Breitenbush, Lyons, Mehama, Mill City, Gates, the North Fork recreation area and Scotts Mills.

The Beachie Creek Fire has swallowed nearly 200,000 acres with 0% containment about six miles north of Detroit. The fire has claimed the lives of at least four people with 10 people still missing.

The Beachie Creek Fire began before the the wind storm roared through on Labor Day — it has since completely decimated much of the Santiam Canyon.

Officials said the Beachie Creek blaze has nearly joined with the Lionshead Fire at the east end of Detroit Lake. Lightning began the Lionshead Fire which has spread beyond the Willamette National Forest.

Crews will continue to work the control lines to the Lionshead Fire, which was 5% contained as of Saturday evening.

“Completing the northern section of containment line and tying it in with the eastern flank will create a catcher’s mitt, that is meant to stop the main body of the fire as it burns into the hardened containment lines,” officials said.

Marion County remains in a State of Emergency as wildfires continue to roar throughout the county.

Marion County evacuations and resources

Sign up for emergency alerts

To report a family member missing, please contact the non-emergency dispatch at 503.588.5032. As of Sunday morning, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said they have five people who have been reported as missing.