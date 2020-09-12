Beachie Creek, Lionshead fires burn 323K acres

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Beachie Creek Fire and the Lionshead Fire in Marion County have now consumed about 323,000 acres, with almost no containment as of Saturday morning.

Clockwise, left to right: The Riverside Fire, the White River Fire, the P-515 Fire, the Lionshead Fire and the Beachie Creek Fire in a map from Inciweb, 9:45 p.m., September 11, 2020

The Beachie Creek Fire

The Beachie Creek Fire is now nearly 187,000 acres and remains uncontained about 6 miles north of Detroit in Marion County.

The fire has already claimed the lives of at least 4 people with 10 people still missing.

In a Friday evening update, Sheriff Joe Kast said, of the 27 people who were reported as missing since the beginning of the fire, 13 have been found and are safe.

The Beachie Creek Fire began before the the wind storm roared through on Labor Day. Officials said the fire was around 469 acres but the high winds rapidly spread the flames to 131,000 acres. Another 56,000 acres of land has been consumed since then.

This wildfire, which was momentarily switched to be called the Santiam Fire, has completely decimated much of the Santiam Canyon.

Lionshead Fire

The blaze has nearly joined with the Lionshead Fire at the east end of Detroit Lake — which is currently reported at over 138,000 acres. Lightning began that fire which has spread to and beyond the Willamette National Forest.

A virtual public meeting about the Lionshead Fire will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Facebook, fire officials said.

Crews will continue to work the control lines to the Lionshead Fire, which is now 5% contained. “Completing the northern section of containment line and tying it in with the eastern flank will create a catcher’s mitt, that is meant to stop the main body of the fire as it burns into the hardened containment lines,” officials said.

Marion County remains in a State of Emergency as wildfires continue to roar throughout the county.

Marion County evacuations and resources

Marion County Level 3 evacuations remain in place for Lyons, Mehama, Mill City, Gates, Detroit, Idanha, North Fork Area, Breitenbush and both sides of Highway 214 north of Silver Falls State Park to Drakes Crossing. This includes Grade Road, Ridgecreek and Powers Creek Loop. Level 2 evacuations are issued for Stayton, Sublimity, Aumsville, Silverton, Mt. Angel and Cascade south of Abiqua Road and north of Silverton, along with anything south of Abiqua Road.

Officials say 13,764 structures are at Level 3 evacuations and another 18,528 homes are under in Level 2 evacuations.

