All wildfire evacuation levels lifted in Marion County

A map of the Lionshead Fire in Marion County. The black line indicates the contained area, October 14, 2020 (Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — All the evacuation levels put into place after the wildfires ripped through Marion County in early September were lifted Wednesday morning, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

Some roads may remain closed for inspection and repairs, and the speed limit has been reduced between Gates and Pamelia Creek Road, authorities said.

However, Highway 22 reopened to traffic in the Santiam Canyon at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Sections of the roadway have been closed since Sept. 7 — the day easterly winds roared through the area, whipping the Beachie Creek and Lionshead fires into raging infernos.

A map showing the closures in the Willamette National Forest, October 14, 2020 (Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

The Oregon Department of Transportation estimates over 30,000 “hazard trees” have been removed along a 40-mile stretch of Highway 22. Hazard trees are dead, dying or leaning trees damaged by the wildfires that could fall onto the highway.

But officials urge caution for anyone traveling through the area and to allow extra time to pass through.

Certain areas of the Willamette National Forest remain closed and all recreation sites inside the closed area remain closed as well.

