Lionshead Fire ‘going to be around for a long time’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After more than a week of devastation and uncertainty, progress continues to be made against the raging wildfires in Marion County.

Lionshead Fire

The Lionshead Fire continues to grow and is now listed at 189,316 acres with 10% containment.

Incident Commander Randy Johnson said the battle against the Lionshead Fire was fairly quiet overnight as crews strengthened containment lines. With an incoming weather transition, however, progress could slow in some areas.

Johnson said to not expect any change in evacuations for the area on Thursday. According to him, this blaze is “going to be around for a long time” — likely until the end of the fire season.

Beachie Creek Fire

The nearby Beachie Creek Fire has devoured 191,238 acres about six miles north of Detroit. However, the growth in acreage from earlier in the week is not due to any fire spread — but because aerial assessments are giving a more accurate mapping. As of Thursday morning, crews have contained up to 20% of the blaze.

An extensive assessment by fire officials has determined that 470 residences, 35 commercial structures and 783 minor non-residential structures have been destroyed by the Beachie Creek Fire, totaling at 1,288 structures overall. Furthermore, 46 residences, 5 commercial structures, and 83 minor non-residential structures were damaged, but not completely destroyed. There are currently 5,845 structures at Level 3 evacuations and another 3,961 are in level 2 evacuations.

Evacuation Levels

At 1 p.m. Tuesday, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said evacuation levels for portions of the Mehama and Lyons communities were downgraded to Level 2. The current evacuations are as follows:

LEVEL 3 “GO”: Detroit, Idanha, Breitenbush, Mill City, Gates, North Fork Road north of Highway 22, Highway 22 east of Highway 226.

LEVEL 2 “BE SET”: Lyons, Mehama west of Highway 226, Fernridge Road west of Shellburg Creek Road to Basil Hill, Scotts Mills, Crooked Finger Rd and Moss Lane

LEVEL 1 “GET READY”: Areas east of Meridian Rd, Davis Creek and Victor Point south to the Marion County line

Also, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office identified 2 Lyons residents who died in the fires: Cathy Cook, 71, and 41-year-old Justin Cook. They were found near their property in the 32000 block of North Fork Lane in Lyons, officials said.

Marion County Evacuation Map

As many as 80,000 trees need to be removed

At a Wednesday morning press conference, Sheriff Joe Kast spoke about the layout the current evacuation levels, which are unchanged. He said the number of deaths resulting from the fires remains at four, while one known person is missing.

At this time, it is difficult to evaluate the full scope of damage done by the fires. Officials described the damage in the Santiam Canyon — specifically in Detroit — as extensive.

They also discussed that 10,000-80,000 trees need to be removed in order for roads to be safe once again. Because of this, residents are urged to stay away for the time being.

“We’ll do everything we can,” Marion County Commissioner Sam Brentano said. “We want to get people back, get roadblocks out of the way. We want to be pragmatic, have common sense — I don’t care if they’re in tents, in mobile homes — I may be premature in saying this, but perhaps people can get ready. I talked to the governor, at least told her my plans on Saturday, and I think we can agree that we want to get people back as soon as possible — and that’s our pledge.”

Officials also discussed the Presidential Major Disaster Declaration that was granted for Oregon Tuesday, which provides a wider range of federal assistance programs for people and infrastructure upgrades.

Commissioner Kevin Cameron said he believes there are about 250 homes gone in Detroit, alone. However, that number has not been confirmed.

Meanwhile, the Army Corps will slow down the local water flow in order to buy more time to move boats from Detroit. Officials say Detroit has lost its water system and crews are working on recovering it.

“The people are resilient and they will come back stronger than ever,” Commissioner Kevin Cameron said.

One important public health message given during the meeting was that many properties in the Santiam Canyon have their own septic systems. Those systems are likely to be compromised upon residents’ return.

Marion County health officials say that COVID-19 testing has been affected due to the smoke in the area. They believe the next step is to look for ways to administer safe testing at an indoor facility while air quality remains hazardous.

While law enforcement is still limiting access to the Santiam Canyon, Detroit and Idanha residents can request a check on their property by calling 503.798.6823 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day of the week. They should provide the following information when they call: Name, address, phone number, information about anyone missing from the location, and any animals at the location.

Marion County evacuations and resources

Sign up for emergency alerts

To report a family member missing, please contact the non-emergency dispatch at 503.588.5032. As of Sunday morning, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said they have five people who have been reported as missing.