The Miller Road/Dodge Fire prompted evacuations near Maupin in Wasco County on August 2, 2022. (Courtesy: Holly Henderson)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Evacuations orders are still in effect for Wasco County, Oregon as the Miller Road fire doubled in size overnight, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.

In a Wednesday release, the NWCC reported the fire, which started Tuesday afternoon, had grown from 1,000 acres to 2,000. Officials said there is 0% containment.

On Tuesday, the Oregon State Fire Marshal announced Governor Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act to mobilize fire crews to help battle the fire.

“With many fires actively burning across the state and several weeks of peak fire season ahead of us, I am urging all Oregonians to be prepared and do their part to help prevent wildfires – just one spark can light a fire that will quickly spread,” said Gov. Brown. “Please continue to follow local and statewide fire prevention regulations and share what you know with others. Every fire we prevent helps us keep our communities and firefighters safe, and our natural resources protected.”

A Level 3 “GET OUT NOW” evacuation advisory is issued from Victor Road and Walters Road North to the south side of 216 to Highway 197, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

Additionally, officials called a Level 2 “BE PREPARED” evacuation order for the east side of 197 and all of Oak Spring Road to 216. This also includes Tygh Valley, Tygh Valley Road, Fred Ashley Road and Davidson Grade Road.

A Level 2 warning has also been issued for Maupin, including both sides of the Deschutes River.

The sheriff’s office said a shelter is open at Dufur High School. Meanwhile, the Dalles Riders Club is taking in horse while the Fairgrounds is welcoming both horses and livestock.

Highway 216 remains closed Wednesday due to the wildfire.