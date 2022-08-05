The Miller Road/Dodge Fire prompted evacuations near Maupin in Wasco County on August 2, 2022. (Courtesy: Holly Henderson)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Miller Road fire grew slowly over Thursday night and into Friday morning, but crews are hard at work trying to contain the blaze.

This fast move to contain the fire comes before the hot weather this weekend which could have an effect on containment efforts.

“The big push is to make as much progress as we can ahead of the upcoming extreme weather,” Scott Magers, the Oregon State Fire Marshal Blue Team incident commander said. “Our crews have worked around the clock to get us in a good position to protect lives and homes in Juniper Flat.”

Since Thursday, the fire has grown an estimated 686 acres, now covering 11,168 acres.

The crews are working to increase the control lines and prevent the fires from spreading any further. Currently, the fire is 25% contained and it’s estimated that it will be fully contained by Monday.

All evacuation orders remain in effect. Visit the Wasco County Sheriff’s Facebook page. to stay up to date on evacuations information.