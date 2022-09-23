PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Estacada’s Milo McIver State Park reopened its campground on Friday after a fire blazed 15 acres near the park entrance and spurred Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations in early September.

Earlier this week, the Riverside day use area, along with the viewpoint, dog park and Estacada Lake also opened, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department said.

Despite these openings, officials said a few areas remain closed including the Riverbend day use area, trails, disc golf course and picnic shelters as crews work hot spots in the area. Additionally, the Viewpoint Trail is closed from fire-related damage.

The parks & recreation department also noted there is no power or water due to a power outage at the Riverbend day use area along with the Kingfisher group camp and picnic shelter.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire, which started around 9 p.m. on Sept. 9., and forced hundreds of people to temporarily evacuate their homes.

Estacada fire officials confirmed one home and one barn were destroyed in the blaze. Officials said no residents were injured but one firefighter suffered a medical emergency while on duty and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Oregon Parks & Recreation Department says once the fire was detected, rangers immediately started evacuating the Kingfisher camp, which was closest to the fire, along with 53 other campsites.

Lisa Sumption, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department director, noted “if they had not been there to help people get out as safely as they did, we could have lost lives.”