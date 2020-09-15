Molalla cafe handing out free meals to returning residents

A pickup drives down Highway 211 in Molalla on Sept. 12, 2020. The city is now under level two evacuation orders, as of Sunday, Sept. 13. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As Molalla residents begin to return to their homes after evacuating due to wildfires, one local cafe is handing out free meals.

Just one day after making their way back to Molalla on Sunday, the owners of Humble Pig Cafe are up and running — all to feed those in need of a warm meal, free of charge. By Monday’s end, they said 200 people were fed.

“Thank you for letting us support you. Thank you for being our community,” the owners wrote on Facebook.

Breakfast and coffee are distributed at the cafe starting at 8:30 a.m. Burgers are on the Tuesday’s lunch and dinner menu, courtesy of Highgate Farm Beef. On Monday, it was some tasty pulled pork with mac n’ cheese.

“We are not running our normal restaurant menu, for the time being,” a Facebook post read. “We are staying focused on loving and supporting our community. We hope to feed you today!”

Residents were allowed to return home after evacuation orders were lowered for the area, which has been ravaged by the Riverside Fire. The city of Molalla, which had been at a Level 3, was reduced to a Level 2 evacuation zone Sunday evening.