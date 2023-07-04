This graphic shows the location of the Moon Mountain Fire in Lane County, July 4, 2023 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 40-acre fire in Lane County prompted Level 1 “Be Ready” evacuation notices for residents in the Eugene-Springfield area.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal sent one structural task for to South Eugene to help with the Moon Mountain Fire. Other agencies helping in the firefight are the Oregon Department of Forestry, Douglas Forest Protective Association, Coos Fire Patrol Association, Eugene-Springfield Fire, and Pleasant Hill Goshen Fire & Rescue.

The Level 1 evacuation notices can be found through the city of Eugene website

A Red Flag warning is in effect in the region until 11 p.m. Wednesday. Highs in the 90s with gusty winds are in the forecast.

No other information is available at this time.