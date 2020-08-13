Officials: Human-caused Mosier Creek Fire grows to 800 acres

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the Mosier Creek Fire continues to rage in the Columbia River Gorge, the blaze has been determined to be human-caused.

First sparking on Wednesday afternoon, the Mosier Creek Fire has grown to 800 acres with only 5% contained as of Thursday morning. Officials believe that flames were caused by a human. The Department of Forestry describes the blaze as aggressive and fast, saying some of the active fire behavior hampered firefighters’ efforts to establish containment lines overnight. Ground crews will be supported Thursday by large air tankers and helicopter water drops, ODF says.

In several areas, people are being told to evacuate as the fire is threatening several hundreds of homes.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown Brown said residents of Osburne Cutoff, Vensel, Catron, Dry Creek, Carroll, Morgenson, and from Chenoweth Airport to Vensel/Ketchum road are on Level 3 “GO” evacuations.

The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office said residents at the intersection of Dry Creek across Seven Mile to Foley Lakes intersection, back up to Chenoweth Road West to Chenoweth Airport are in Level 2 “GET READY” and all of Browns Creek Road from Chenoweth to Wells roads are under Level 1 orders. They later added everyone east of State Road from Evergreen Terrace to Dry Creek Road to the Level 2 orders.

Governor Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act Wednesday night. The emergency measure authorizes the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal to mobilize resources to help local crews battling the fire. The act is invoked when officials decide that a potentially deadly fire is beyond the means of local firefighting capabilities.

“With high temperatures and weather conditions helping fires grow quickly, I have invoked an emergency declaration to make more state resources available to the fire crews on the front lines in Wasco County and the Columbia River Gorge at the Mosier Creek fire,” Brown said. “I ask Oregonians to remember that preventing wildfires is critical this year, especially as we have fire crews on the frontlines during this pandemic. Be cautious and honor all burn bans, and keep our fire crews in your thoughts as they fight to protect our communities and the landscapes that surround them.”

On Thursday morning, the State Fire Marshal mobilized more firefighters and equipment to assist local resources battling the fire. There are now eight structural task forces from Clackamas, Washington, Marion, Yamhill, Deschutes, Columbia, Polk/Lincoln and Multnomah counties, along with personnel from the OSFM assisting with the effort.

Officials say they’re optimistic moving forward — but know things can change with a turn of the winds.

KOIN 6 News has already learned of a family who lost their home and everything inside.

The Red Cross is providing shelter to evacuees at The Shilo Inn in The Dalles at 3223 Bret Clodfelter Way. Large animal evacuation resources can be accessed through the Alpine Veterinary Hospital at 541.386.6658.

KOIN 6 News will follow this story and provide updates as they become available.