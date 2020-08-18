Mosier Creek Fire now 75% contained as crews battle on

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire crews continue to battle the Mosier Creek Fire, saying they now have it 75% contained as of Tuesday morning.

Governor Brown gave an update from a fire camp in The Dalles just before noon on Monday, urging Oregonians to practice fire safety. She said 8 homes have been destroyed.

“I came out to say thank you to the amazing fire crews, the Red Cross, the volunteers, in the interagency coordinating, that has literally tackled this fire,” Brown said. “Thank you to the community for stepping up, for assisting.”

She said the forecasted hot weather presents a challenge for fire crews and increases the risk.

“I’m asking all of you to do everything you can to prevent fire,” she said.

Some evacuation orders have been downgraded for the time being due to the containment progress. Although the fire still sits at nearly 1,000 acres, fire officials have moved up their estimated full containment date up to August 19. They previously believed the blaze would not be fully contained until the end of the month.

To date, 36 structures have been destroyed and about 660 are still being threatened, according to ODF. The two Red Cross evacuation shelters in The Dalles have consolidated into one location at the Shiloh Inn, which is sheltering 30 people.