Mosier Creek Fire rages on, now 65% contained

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire crews continue to battle the Mosier Creek Fire, saying they now have it 65% contained.

Some evacuation orders have been downgraded for the time being due to the containment progress. The fire has burned nearly 1,000 acres and fire officials don’t believe they’ll have the blaze fully contained until the end of the month.

To date, 36 structures have been destroyed and about 660 are still being threatened, according to ODF. The two Red Cross evacuation shelters in The Dalles have consolidated into one location at the Shiloh Inn, which is sheltering 30 people.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown is scheduled to hold a briefing on the fire on Monday morning. KOIN 6 News will listen in and will update this story when new information is available.