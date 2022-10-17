PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A “dynamic situation” in Camas, Wash. continues as the Nakia Creek Fire has spread to what officials now estimate is 1,565 acres.

The smoke from the fire has become so dense that it has grounded some of the aircraft that have been trying to fight it.

Evacuation notices that were sent out on Sunday evening remain in effect. The crews currently battling the flames will be focusing on the north, west, and south sides of the fire on Monday. Structure protection crews will reportedly be joining them.

The Larch Corrections Center was evacuated Sunday night after a Level 2 evacuation was issued.

The wildfire forced school officials to close Washougal School District on Monday. Cape Horn-Skye Elementary School and Canyon Creek Middle School are in the Level 3 evacuation area.

The weather on Monday has become much more favorable, with temperatures dropping and gusting winds slowing.

Sign up for emergency alerts and notifications from Clark County

With new crews arriving Sunday night and another new group scheduled to come in Monday, fire officials said it should hopefully only be a matter of time before the fire is finally put to rest.