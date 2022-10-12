No change in evacuation orders for residents in the area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Nakia Creek Fire sits at about 156 acres Wednesday morning, almost 100 acres less than previously reported due to better mapping.

The fire, which is reportedly human-caused, is still spreading while fire crews attempt to contain it.

According to an update from the U.S. Forest Service, the fire lines were created Tuesday held overnight, and the focus right now is on creating new fire lines to increase containment.

The fire is burning through previously harvested slopes right now, and the fire has the potential to keep growing while crews are at work.

All evacuation levels remain the same.