Nakia Creek Fire is at 70 acres, not expected to grow

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A wildfire near Larch Mountain in Clark County that began late Sunday afternoon has now grown to 70 acres, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources tweeted.

Officials told KOIN 6 News they do not expect the Nakia Creek Fire to grow beyond these 70 acres and no evacuations are expected overnight. Crews will begin to attack the fire by air once daylight begins Monday morning.

The Nakia Creek Fire erupted near Larch Mountain in Clark County, October 9, 2022 (Julie Kinart Havrelly)

The Nakia Creek Fire erupted near Larch Mountain in Clark County, October 9, 2022 (Julie Kinart Havrelly)

The Nakia Creek Fire erupted near Larch Mountain in Clark County, October 9, 2022 (Julie Kinart Havrelly)

The Nakia Creek Fire near Larch Mountain in Clark County, October 9, 2022 (Washington DNR)

The Nakia Creek Fire near Larch Mountain in Clark County, October 9, 2022 (Russ Bohanon)

A satellite view of the Nakia Creek Fire (yellow arrow) near Larch Mountain in Clark County, October 9, 2022 (KOIN)

The fire is growing in grass and brush, officials said.

KOIN 6 News meteorologist Joseph Dames said the relative humidity will jump Sunday night as the temperatures drop. The general area of the Nakia Creek Fire will have a relative humidity pushing above 50% Sunday night (~60% on Saturday night). The greater the relative humidity the better for conditions. This allows for the transport of moisture to the fuels.

There is a fairly tame wind, but it will pick up Monday out of the northwest, especially by afternoon. There may be some wind around 15 mph at that time.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will have more information as soon as possible.