The Nakia Creek Fire burns at around 156 acres and is 20% contained as of Oct. 16. 2022 (KOIN)

The fire is currently listed as 156 acres and 20% contained

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Nakia Creek Fire near Camas, WA hasn’t grown in recent days but, due to dangerous fire conditions, evacuation levels around the blaze are increasing.

Areas previously reported as a Level 2 evacuation, have been changed to Level 3. This includes Larch Mountain and Jackson Pass.

Areas that were Level 1 are now Level 2. Those areas include Livingston Mountain and the Larch Corrections Center.

The Level 1 area now encompasses a four-mile perimeter of the fire, including the Cold Creek area.

The fire is currently listed as 20 percent contained.

Visit the Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency website for a full map of evacuations and up-to-date information.