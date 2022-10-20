PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Emergency management officials in Washington say all evacuation zones around the Nakia Creek Fire in Clark County have been lifted.

Nearly 100 households were at Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation levels, and more than 1,400 people were at Level 2 “Be Set” evacuation orders. The Level 3 evacuation orders were issued on Sunday amid dangerous fire conditions.

The wildfire, which is at more than 1,900 acres, is currently 23% contained.

Crews are facing extremely dry conditions and say they’re welcoming the forecast for rain on Friday. However, rain could also present some issues, according to Oregon forestry officials monitoring weather conditions for fires burning south of the Nakia Creek Fire.

“It really is a Catch-22 for us,” Natalie Webster of the Oregon Dept. of Forestry said. “While it does help actually put out the fire, it does create some hazardous conditions when it comes to the potential for mudslides.”

Investigators for the Nakia Creek Fire are currently looking for a “vehicle of interest” and four people they believe started the fire by lighting fireworks.

Officials say they’ve received numerous tips from the public, but so far, no solid leads.

Stay with KOIN 6 News as this story develops.