New fire forces stretch of Timberline Trail to close

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters responded to a small fire at Mt. Hood Meadows Ski Area Monday, adding to the multiple wildfires that have broken out across Oregon.

Officials said an engine crew, a hand crew and a helicopter have been dispatched to fight the two-acre blaze.

Small fire breaks out at Mt. Hood Meadows September 7, 2020 (Mt. Hood Meadows)

Because of the fire, the Timberline Trail has been closed between Timberline Lodge and Cloud Cap. The Elk Meadow Trailhead and Sahalie Falls Trailhead have also been closed.

Strong winds from the east prompted officials to put a Red Flag Warning in effect across the region through Wednesday evening as increased fire activity is expected.

Campfires are currently prohibited across the Mt. Hood National Forest.