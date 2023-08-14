The Bedrock Fire east of Eugene, OR on Aug. 6, 2023 (Inciweb)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Bedrock Fire east of Eugene has continued growing and authorities announced upgraded evacuation levels in nearby areas.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday morning that Peninsula Road east of Timber Creek and Big Fall Creek Road east of Peninsula Road are both at Level 3 ‘Go Now.’

Big Fall Creek Road between Winberry Creek Road and Peninsula Road, Peninsula Road south of Fall Creek Reservoir to Timber Creek and Winberry Creek Road east of milepost 4.0 are all at Level 2 ‘Be Set.’

A complete evacuation map is available on the Lane County website.

Currently, the Bedrock Fire is listed at 19,309 acres as of Sunday with 20 percent containment.

11 injuries have been reported.