PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new wildfire appears to have started on Monday afternoon near Detroit Lake.

The National Weather Service said that GOES-West visible satellite imagery showed a “decent column of smoke rising from a location a few miles south of Detroit Lake.”

They believe the smoke is coming from the fire newly named the Bruler Fire.

We have another a new column of smoke coming from an area southwest of Mt. Jefferson this afternoon. The loop below shows the #GrandviewFire and that new fire. You can read about the active #OregonWildfires below. @KOINNews https://t.co/XbQVyxaLSN pic.twitter.com/cGoOfqejPA — Joseph Dames (@JosephForecast) July 12, 2021

GOES-West visible satellite imagery appears to be showing a decent column of smoke rising from a location a few miles south of Detroit Lake. So far as we can tell, this appears to be the newly named #BrulerFire. #orwx #pdxtst pic.twitter.com/wllB9jRGQD — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) July 12, 2021

With dry and hot weather, fire danger remains a concern from California up to Washington.