New wildfire causes evacuations northwest of Redmond

The Grandview Fire started on Sunday, July 11, 2021 northwest of Redmond. Photo courtesy Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

The Grandview Fire was last estimated to be 300 acres

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews responded to a new wildfire burning in Central Oregon Sunday.

According to Central Oregon Fire Info, the Grandview Fire was estimated to be 300 acres as of 5:30 p.m. and is burning in the Crooked River National Grassland and private land, southwest of Culver and northwest of Redmond.

Additional engines, crews, bulldozers, and aircraft were responding to the scene Sunday evening.

Evacuation notices current as of 8:30 p.m. Sunday, July 11, 2021:

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, properties along Geneva Road and Tye Flat are under a Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation order. Deputies have already contacted residents.

Areas east of Indian Fork Road and south of the Deschutes County/Jefferson County Border are under a Level 2 “Get Set” evacuation notice. This includes the Wychus Creek/Camp Polk area.

A Level 1 “Get Ready” evacuation notice is in effect for the southern portion of Witt Road, Pacific Court, Fox Ridge Circle, Pine Ridge Road, Fair Mile Road, Suntree Lane, Wren Lane, Lynwood Lane, Stardust Lane, Hinkle Butte Drive, Canyon Crest Drive, Vista Ridge Drive, Annies Drive, Buffalo Drive and all roads that come off Buffalo Drive, and the southern part of Mountain View Road.

For an updated evacuation map, click here.

Grandview Fire evacuation zones as of 8:30 p.m. July 11, 2021. Courtesy Arc GIS

The Red Cross has a temporary evacuation shelter open at Sisters Middle School.