PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Newell Road Fire burning near the Columbia River Gorge in Klickitat County is now 61,313 in size and 71% contained.

On Tuesday, evacuation levels for the town of Roosevelt were reduced to a Level 1 “Be Ready” advisory. All other Evacuation areas remain unchanged, including Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation for residents in the Cleveland, Bickleton and Goodnoe Station areas. However, fire crews now advise residents in the area that the evacuation route is to the northeast of Grandview.

Level 3 “Go Now” orders mean that danger is imminent and people should leave the area immediately.

Firefighters have gained a significant level of containment on the fire since Monday, when it remained totally uncontained. The fire exploded to more than 50,000 acres in a matter of days after igniting on July 21 due to an abundance of dry grass and strong winds in the area, firefighters managing the wildfire say.

As of July 27, 415 firefighters are assigned to the Newell Road Fire, including 30 engines, five dozers, 7 hand crews, eight water tenders, 116 fire managers and four helicopters. Additional air units are available if needed.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, but an investigation is ongoing.

