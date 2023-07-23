PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Newell Road Fire continues to grow in Klickitat County, Wash. and now spans 50,000 acres, according to the Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management.
Officials said the wind-driven fire experienced “significant growth” since 2 p.m. Saturday and progressed 20 miles through homes, wheat fields, wind turbines and a solar farm.
On Saturday, officials reported that the fire was 0% contained and ordered a Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation for residents south of the Bickleton area. A Level 3 “Go Now” order means “danger is currently affecting your area or is imminent and you should leave immediately,” officials say.
According to the Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management, the fire started around 3:35 p.m. on Friday on Newell Road and grew to 30,000 acres from Friday to Saturday.
The fire management team will transition to a Type 2 Incident Management Team on Monday, officials said.
It is not yet clear how the fire started. Officials are sending updates via Facebook.
Stay with KOIN 6 News as this story develops.