The Newell Road Fire in Klickitat County is estimated at 30,000 acres and 0% contained, July 22, 2023 (Washington DNR)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Newell Road Fire continues to grow in Klickitat County, Wash. and now spans 50,000 acres, according to the Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management.

Officials said the wind-driven fire experienced “significant growth” since 2 p.m. Saturday and progressed 20 miles through homes, wheat fields, wind turbines and a solar farm.

On Saturday, officials reported that the fire was 0% contained and ordered a Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation for residents south of the Bickleton area. A Level 3 “Go Now” order means “danger is currently affecting your area or is imminent and you should leave immediately,” officials say.

A map of the Newell Road Fire in Klickitat County, estimated at 30,000 acres, July 22, 2023 (Klickitat County Sheriff Office)

According to the Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management, the fire started around 3:35 p.m. on Friday on Newell Road and grew to 30,000 acres from Friday to Saturday.

The fire management team will transition to a Type 2 Incident Management Team on Monday, officials said.

It is not yet clear how the fire started. Officials are sending updates via Facebook.

