PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Newell Road Fire burning near the Columbia River Gorge in Klickitat County is now 56,143 acres in size and 20% contained.

Evacuation levels for the town of Roosevelt have been reduced to a Level 1 “Be Ready” advisory. All other Evacuation areas remain unchanged, including Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation for residents in the Cleveland, Bickleton and Goodnoe Station areas. Level 3 “Go Now” orders mean that danger is imminent and people should leave the area immediately.

Firefighters have gained a significant level of containment on the fire since Monday, when it remained totally uncontained. The fire exploded to more than 50,000 acres in a matter of days after igniting on July 21 due to an abundance of dry grass and strong winds in the area, firefighters managing the wildfire say.

“Yesterday’s strong winds persisted into the night as [overnight crews] worked in the northwest corner of the fire to slow its spread out of the Walaluuks Canyon towards the Dot Road area,” the team of firefighters said. “The wind also tested control lines along the eastern and southern portions of the fire and these areas held up well with only minor mop-up challenges.”

Additional firefighting resources will be sent to the northwest front of the fire Tuesday to improve containment lines in the area of Dot Road. Crews will also work to remove hazards like damaged trees on the fire’s southwest corner. Mop-up work is ongoing along the other areas of the fire.

As of July 25, 576 firefighters are assigned to the Newell Road Fire, including 52 engines, nine dozers, 11 hand crews, nine water tenders, 124 fire managers and four helicopters. Additional air units are available if needed.