PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations have been ordered after escaped burned piles, propelled by east winds, sparked several fires, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry.

Officials said the Level 3 evacuation was called for four homes at the end of Saddle Mountain Country Road which is closed at the Wawa Mainline Road intersection.

The largest of the fires, the 98 Delta Fire, spans about 140 acres approximately 10 miles east of Gearhart, officials said. The fire began on private forestland before burning onto state forestland, according to officials.

Other small fires on both state and private land are “controlled or mostly controlled,” according to ODF.

Crews are working against 15-25 mph winds with gusts up to 50 mph, according to authorities, who added a Type 3 incident management team is in place with aerial resources and more crews are on the way.

This is a developing story.