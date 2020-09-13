ODOT: Thick smoke causes road problems everywhere

ODOT urges drivers to use TripCheck - or stay off the roads

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The wildfire smoke is causing road visibility problems everywhere in the state and motorists are urged to use extra caution — or stay off the roads altogether.

Don Hamilton with the Oregon Department of Transportation said there are “changing conditions in different places” on Sunday morning. Some areas have thicker wildfire smoke which obviously causes more visibility issues.

“Don’t use your high beams,” Hamilton said. “If you have them, use your fog lights.” He also said drivers should not use their flashers while they’re driving because that will confuse other drivers who think the flashing lights are on the shoulder.

ODOT is working with local police agencies to help keep the roads clear, he said. The visibility issues is one of the reasons they postponed planned work on the Interstate Bridge for a week.

One tip Hamilton provided is for drivers to look at TripCheck, not just for where they are but for where they’re headed. Those cameras provide a real-time view of road conditions around the state.

“There are smoke problems everywhere,” he said. “Be careful.”