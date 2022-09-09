Additional power shutoffs are possible through the day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With a red flag warning in effect across Oregon Friday, mass power shutoffs are happening across the state because of high winds and extreme fire conditions.

Fire danger is expected to rise by Friday afternoon. Gusty winds with speeds up to 30-40 mph are forecasted to ramp up in Portland and the Willamette Valley. KOIN 6’s meteorologist Natasha Stenbock says high winds paired with Oregon’s dry, warm weather bolsters fire danger.

Portland General Electric and Pacific Power have announced some customers will have their power temporarily turned off starting Friday morning, ahead of the strong easterly wind event. Additional shutoffs are possible throughout the day as wind conditions pick up.

The preventative outages are a proactive measure to reduce the risk of wildfire, according to PGE.

As of 6 a.m. Friday, PGE reported more than 11,000 Oregonians are without power. Meanwhile, a little more than 200 Pacific Power customers are reportedly in the dark.

PGE estimates the shutoffs will eventually affect about 30,000 customers in 10 high-risk areas.

Those high-risk areas include: The West Hills, Tualatin Mountains, North West Hills, Central West Hills, Oregon City, Estacada, Mt. Hood Corridor/foothills, Columbia River Gorge, Scotts Mills, and the Southern West Hills.

The Public Safety Power Shutoff Zone also includes downtown Portland, Southeast Portland, East Portland, Gresham, Beaverton, Newberg, and part of Hillsboro. The map below shows the entire PSPS area.

A PGE map shows where power will be shut off on Sept. 9. 2022 (PGE).

Pacific Power estimates about 12,000 customers in Linn, Douglas, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion, and Polk counties will be affected by power outages due to high winds, specifically in the following areas: Stayton east through the Santiam Canyon, Lebanon, Sweet Home, Lincoln City, and Glide east along the Umpqua Highway.

The companies suggested people living in the affected areas create a summer outage kit and make sure everyone in the household knows where to find it. A full breakdown of what to include in a kit and other measures to take can be found here.

In addition to the power shutoffs, both PGE and Pacific Power reported community resource centers will be set up in impacted communities.

Furthermore, several school districts announced they will not be holding class Friday as they anticipate power shutoffs. Find a list of those school districts here.