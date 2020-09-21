Officials identify man killed in Holiday Farm Fire

The Holiday Farm fire is seen burning in the mountains around McKenzie Bridge, Oregon on September 9, 2020. – Hundreds of homes including entire communities were razed by wildfires in the western United States on September 9 as officials warned of potential mass deaths under apocalyptic orange skies. At least five towns were “substantially destroyed” in Oregon as widespread evacuations took place across the northwestern state, governor Kate Brown said. (Photo by Tyee Burwell / AFP) (Photo by TYEE BURWELL/AFP via Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The person who was killed in the Holiday Farm Fire near the Eugene-Springfield metro area has been identified.

Officials confirmed that 59-year-old David Perry was found deceased in a residence near what was Goodpasture Road in Vida on Friday, September 11. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said they responded and investigated the death alongside the Lane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Perry’s next of kin has been notified.

As of the latest update, the Holiday Farm Fire has grown to over 170,000 acres in size and sits at 17% containment.

There are nearly 1,000 fire personnel battling the blaze. According to the Oregon Department of Forestry, crews working the fire represent 18 states and three provinces from Canada.

Evacuation information — Lane County

Evacuation information — Linn County