Officials identify man killed in Holiday Farm Fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The person who was killed in the Holiday Farm Fire near the Eugene-Springfield metro area has been identified.
Officials confirmed that 59-year-old David Perry was found deceased in a residence near what was Goodpasture Road in Vida on Friday, September 11. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said they responded and investigated the death alongside the Lane County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Perry’s next of kin has been notified.
As of the latest update, the Holiday Farm Fire has grown to over 170,000 acres in size and sits at 17% containment.
There are nearly 1,000 fire personnel battling the blaze. According to the Oregon Department of Forestry, crews working the fire represent 18 states and three provinces from Canada.
