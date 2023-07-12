PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A fire that destroyed two fire trucks near Condon Tuesday afternoon was 75% contained Wednesday as of 6:45 p.m., officials say.

The South Gilliam Fire Department and Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office have fought the wildfire, dubbed the Devil’s Butte Fire, since a lightning strike triggered the blaze Monday morning in the area of Ajax Lane and Highway 206 West. Within a day, it reached nearly 3,000 acres.

The fire departments first responded to the wildfire at 10:35 a.m. on Monday and have remained in the area since. The fire primarily spread through rangelands and wheat fields.

Officials say two fire trucks were overrun by the fire by winds pushing the blaze, but no firefighters were injured in the damage.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office has mobilized a task force to send additional firefighters and equipment to the area on Tuesday.

For more information on the Devil’s Butte Fire, you can visit the Gilliam County Sheriff’s website or reach out to the Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch Center Media Line via 541-316-7711 or 2023.devilsbutte@firenet.gov.

