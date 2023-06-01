PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — Oregon officials are preparing for what could be a late start to this year’s wildfire season. Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek met with state leaders earlier this month to discuss the state’s preparedness, fire safety measures and the potential challenges that could arise in the months ahead.

During the briefing, Kotek stressed the importance of effective fire response plans and widespread support for firefighters. According to state leaders, successful wildfire prevention efforts heavily depend on public information campaigns, early fire detection and the early deployment of crews.

Data from The Oregon Water Resources Department shows drought intensity across the state is lower than last year. State officials say consistent rain during the spring and a strong snowpack may also contribute to a later start for this year’s wildfire season. As of now, nine counties including Crook County, Deschutes County and Jackson County are currently experiencing drought conditions, which puts them at a higher risk for wildfires.

State officials are also concerned about challenges to the state’s fire response in eastern Oregon, where fire indices point to a potentially above-average fire season. These areas often rely on the Fire Mutual Aid System, which deploys fire crews from over 300 local fire departments across the state. Rural areas also heavily rely on volunteer fire services for emergency situations.

In recent years, the State of Oregon has invested in new strategies and technology to enhance response and coordination efforts across the state. Gov. Kotek said she plans to continue these widespread investments. “It will be up to every single one of us to do our part in preventing human-caused fires before they start,” she said.

