Sevenmile Hill Fire 20% contained, evacuations lowered

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials have lifted and lowered evacuation orders for residents who were forced to leave due to the Sevenmile Hill Fire — which is now 20% contained.

The Sevenmile Hill Fire was reported just before 5 p.m. at Sevenmile Road and Mt. View Drive on Wednesday afternoon, the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office said. On Thursday morning, WCSO reported the blaze has burned about 100 acres and is 20% contained.

Also on Thursday morning, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office announced Level 3 “GO NOW” evacuations for Sevenmile Hill Road along Chenoweth Road to the Brownscreek Road intersection including Oak Hill Drive and McDonald Way have been lowered to Level 1 “GET READY.”

Level 2 “GET SET” evacuations issued from Brownscreek Road to the 4500 block of Cherry Heights Road has been lifted.

#Evacuations Update: The level 3 “GO NOW” evacuation area from 7 Mile Hill Road along Chenowith Road to Brownscreek Road has been lowered to level 1 “GET READY.” The level 2 evacuation zone has been lifted. Residents can return to their homes, but stay aware of fire conditions. pic.twitter.com/FMKqBsFX1d — Elise Haas (@EliseKOIN) August 20, 2020

Residents can return to their homes, but officials ask people to stay alert and ready in case anything changes. The National Guard Readiness Center has closed, according to the WCSO. Anyone still needing assistance must call the Red Cross instead.

The fire’s cause remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call 541.296.4626.