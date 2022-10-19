The Nakia Creek Fire as seen from Washougal around 11 a.m., Sunday, October 16, 2022 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clark County Sheriff’s officials have confirmed to KOIN 6 News they are looking for four people believed to have started the Nakia Creek fire with fireworks.

Investigators say that a witness captured video on Oct. 9, the day the wildfire broke out, of two men and two women shooting off pyrotechnics around 3:30 p.m.

This comes after the Clark County Fire Marshal revealed it was searching for a vehicle of interest.

The fire marshal’s office on Monday released a cell phone video taken about the same time the fire began. The video was taken on a ridge near where the Nakia Creek Fire began on Larch Mountain.

This vehicle and people connected with it are ‘of interest’ in the investigation of the Nakia Creek Fire. Photo released October 17, 2022 (Clark County Fire Marshal)

Assistant Fire Marshal Curtis Eavenson said officials are looking for a “white or light-colored Subaru vehicle” and believe “there were two men and two women connected with this vehicle.”

As of Wednesday morning, the human-caused wildfire is still raging across Clark County. Officials estimate it now stretches across 1,869 acres while containment remains at 12 percent.

Anyone with any information about the vehicle or the people is urged to call the Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office at 564.397.3320.