Officials to hold virtual wildfire insurance town hall

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A statewide virtual wildfire insurance town hall for Oregonians is taking place on Thursday.

Starting at 11 a.m., Oregon Insurance Commissioner Andrew Stolfi and other representatives will be answering questions about wildfire insurance, the claims process and how they can help those affected by the September wildfires that ravaged the state. A representative from the Federal Emergency Management Association will join the town hall to answer any questions about flood insurance, as well.

For those interested in joining the town hall, tune in to the Zoom livestream. You can also listen in by calling 253.215.8782 or 669.900.6833. Use Meeting ID: 992 4748 7370 and Passcode: 867128. In order to get through as many questions as possible, officials encourage those joining to submit questions beforehand.

“Our goal for these wildfire town halls is to address the important insurance information people need right now to move toward recovery,” Stolfi said. “Recovery will take time, but we are here to help Oregonians through every phase of their insurance claim.”

Stolfi is also the director of the Department of Consumer and Business Services.