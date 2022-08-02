Local crews will stay in place until full containment is reached.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Central Oregon Fire Info announced on Tuesday morning that the Tolo Mountain Fire in the Deschutes National Forest remains at 41 acres and is now 75% contained.

Fire crews will reportedly be leaving the incident on Wednesday to be reassigned to new or existing fires in the west. Local crews, however, will stay in place until full containment is reached.

The management of the fire will be transitioned back to the Crescent Range District at 8 p.m.

