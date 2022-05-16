PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gov. Kate Brown is speaking alongside state officials regarding Oregon’s upcoming wildfire season on Monday.

Officials from the Oregon Department of Forestry, Office of the State Fire Marshal, Oregon Military Department, Office of Emergency Management and the Department of Environmental Quality are expected to join the governor at the 11 a.m. press conference.

“We are seeing conditions in place that indicate another challenging fire season ahead,” Brown said.

On Friday, Brown issued more emergency declarations for four more Oregon counties suffering from intense drought conditions, bringing the total number to 15. It is the highest and earliest number of emergency drought declarations issued by Brown during her time as governor, she said on Monday.

