PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Power is cut off to part of Tillamook and Lincoln County amid fire danger concerns across the region.

After experiencing wildfires in 2020, the fire danger level is considered extreme once again in the city of Otis.

KOIN 6 News spoke with a barista who was packing up her coffee stand to head to a restaurant nearby where the community is coming together to weather the storm.

“Right now, Zeller’s Bar and Grille didn’t want the community to be without so the owner got a bunch of generators,” bartender Jessica Aguiar said. “Brings back a lot of unwanted memories. I have a child. I would never want a knock like that again at 1 a.m. I was one of the few that was able to keep my home, but, I have friends who have children who were at a loss.”



Pacific Power has opened temporary community resource centers along with Portland General Electric, including a center at Sheridan High School.