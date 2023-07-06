Evacuation level map for the Vensel Road Fire as of Thursday afternoon, July 6, 2023. (Courtesy: Wasco County Sheriff’s Department)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As structures burn down due to a growing fire about 4.5 miles southeast of Mosier, authorities have issued a Level 2 “Get Set” evacuation order.

The Level 2 order is set from 3300 Vensel Road to the intersection of Vensel Road and Ketchum Road. A Level 1 “Get Ready” evacuation order has been set from 2970 Vensel Road to the intersection of Vensel Road and Osborn Cutoff.

The city of The Dalles is in “high” fire danger, but an evacuation notice has yet to be set for the area.

According to authorities, the blaze — dubbed the Vensel Road Fire — has reached approximately 2.5 acres as of Thursday afternoon. Crews say they first spotted it near 3325 Vensel Road as Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue patrolled the area.

“At this time, one residence and other structures have been lost,” Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue’s David Jensen said.

Jensen tells KOIN 6 News that a number of agencies and resources are on the scene, including the Oregon Department of Forestry, the USFS Scenic Area, the Mosier Fire District, Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue Brush 21, Brush 22, Water Tender 21, Crew 24, and Chiefs 21, 22, and 25, along with a SEAT aircraft stationed out of Dallesport, Washington.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but ODF says they are “responding aggressively to try and keep the fire’s footprint as small as possible.”

This is an active burn. Stay with KOIN 6 as we receive more information.