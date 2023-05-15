Oregon firefighters at the scene at OR-22 east of Salem to Detroit, Sept. 15, 2020. (Oregon Office of Emergency Management)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two small brush fires in Yamhill and Washington counties Sunday underscored the danger presented by the early-season record-breaking heat and high winds. But the Oregon Department of Forestry is already prepared for the upcoming 2023 wildfire season — but they are building up crews now for the year.

Jessica Prakke with ODF told KOIN 6 News they are in the process of recruiting those seasonal firefighters by reaching out to those who worked on the fire lines last year. They’re also trying to recruit new people.

“In June, we’ll be having all of our fire schools that will be going on to train all of our newer seasonals on basic firefighting skills,” she said. “Then also our returning seasonals will be able to train them on some higher level stuff as well, so they can kind of move up the ladder in a sense and become better firefighters for it.”

KOIN 6 News reached out to about a dozen rural fire districts about their preparations for the season and all said they are ready.

Fire crews got an early season workout Sunday when a 2-acre brush fire popped up in Banks after high winds knocked trees down into powerlines. Around that same time, about 15 acres burned just north of Yamhill but crews were able to get it under control.

Investigators are still looking for the cause.